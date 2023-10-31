Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A "Run for Unity" was organized by the Postal Department Vijaywada to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Vijayawada Postmaster General DSV Ramana Murthy said, "By uniting more than 562 organizations, Patel said that caste integration will be stopped. He brought the people of the country together. His role in the freedom movement will not be forgotten."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada on the birth anniversary of the country's first Home Minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

The 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018.

The Prime Minister administered the oath of unity to the gathering at a function in Ekta Nagar (City of Unity), earlier known as Kevadia in Narmada district.

On the 148th birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man', Prime Minister Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade, comprising marching contingents from the Border Security Force and the state police force.

The National Unity Day was introduced by the Central government in 2014. Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

