Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Two people died and three sustained injuries in a car accident on the national highway near Tallavalasa village in Laveru Mandal of Srikakulam district on Thursday, police said.

According to Laveru Sub Inspector (SI) Ganesh, "A car was going from Sompeta to Visakhapatnam. It was passing on the national highway near Tallavalasa at around 6 am. At that time a van was halted on the highway instead of the service road. The car could not identify the van and hit it from behind."

There were five people in the car at the time of the accident and two of them died on the spot. The three injured have been shifted to RIMS hospital, Srikakulam district, Ganesh added.

"We will file a case in this matter after completing all legal formalities," the SI said. (ANI)

