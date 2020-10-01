The nation will observe 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. He is known as the Father of the Nation for spearheading the freedom struggle of the country against the British Rule. The day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Gandhi was born in Gujarat's Porbandar district. He was a lawyer by profession who fought against inspired civil rights movements not only in India, but also in South Africa. He stood up against racial apartheid in the African country. He led the Indian freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi started several movements, like Non-Cooperation, Dandi March and Quit India, against the British Raaj. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation.

Here Are Some of The FAQs About Gandhi Jayanti:

When and Why is Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated?

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2. It marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who led the freedom to fight against foreign rule.

Is it a national holiday in India?

Yes, Gandhi Jayanti is one of the three national holidays in India. All schools and government offices are closed on this day.

How People celebrate Gandhi Jayanti?

Gandhi Jayanti is marked by several prayer services and tributes all over India. Special events are held at Gandhi's memorial Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where he was cremated, and Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. Various events remembering the life of Gandhi is held. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Messages in English: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Quotes, Facebook Status, GIF Greetings and SMS to Celebrate Birth Anniversary of the ‘Father of the Nation’.

Is it a dry day?

Yes, it is a dry day in India. Sale of liquor is banned on Gandhi Jayant. Notably, sale or serving of alcohol by Pubs, Hotels, Restaurants and liquor shops in all forms is prohibited across India.

Is Bars And restaurants Are Closed on October 2?

Bars and restaurants are not closed on Gandhi Jayanti. Only liquor is not served on this day.

Why Do We Celebrate International Non-Violence Day?

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed to highlight how peaceful and non-violent methods of Gandhi helped in gaining freedom for India from the British empire. In times of war and violence, the day promotes peace, understanding and love.

The United Nations General Assembly voted to establish October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence on June 15, 2007. The resolution by the General Assembly asks all members of the UN system to commemorate October 2 in "an appropriate manner and disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness." Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in New Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).