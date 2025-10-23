Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): In view of the heavy rush of passengers during the festive season and Chhath Puja, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, in Andhra Pradesh, has implemented a series of special crowd management measures across all major railway stations, under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra.

"During the Diwali festive season and Chhath Puja, railway stations and trains experience a significant increase in foot traffic. To address the challenges posed by this surge in passenger numbers, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has implemented a series of special crowd management measures at all major railway stations under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra," said Bohra, on Wednesday.

He further stated that additional ticket counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines have been installed, along with enquiry counters to assist passengers. "Digital mode of payments, QR scanners have been promoted for hassle-free ticketing. Catering services and drinking water facilities are readily available to ensure passenger comfort," he added.

"Special trains are being operated, and existing trains have been augmented with extra coaches. Frequent train announcements and information systems are in place, with updated details displayed prominently on boards throughout the station. Special teams comprising RPF and the Commercial department have been deployed for effective monitoring of trains onboard. Intensive cleaning drives are being organised throughout the Division to provide a hygienic environment for travelling passengers," he further said.

"In light of the anticipated rush, passengers are requested to adopt safe journey practices, including avoiding footboard travel, coming onto the track to board trains from the other side of platforms, pulling the alarm chain to stop trains without reason, and boarding compartments designated for women, Divyangjan, etc. We kindly request that you cooperate with the railway administration's efforts to ensure effective crowd management, which will enable us to serve you better during this busy season," Bohra added. (ANI)

