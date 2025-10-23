Bhubaneswar. October 23: In a shocking incident, a police inspector allegedly coerced a woman sub-inspector into having sexual relations with him after promising to marry her in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. However, when he kept postponing the marriage plans, the woman grew suspicious of his intentions. She later discovered that he had married someone else and had a seven-month-old daughter. The victim then lodged a formal complaint, leading to his arrest by the Mahila Police.

According to a report by Press Trust of India, the relationship between the inspector, Yoshobant Acharya, and the woman sub-inspector began in 2017, though they had known each other since their college days in 2008. Both families were reportedly aware of their relationship, which made the alleged betrayal even more shocking. The woman stated that Acharya had repeatedly delayed their marriage, giving her false assurances while concealing his marital status. Puri Shocker: Husband Catches Wife in ‘Compromising Position’ With Another Man, Parades Duo on Street in Odisha; Arrested As Video Goes Viral.

The victim also alleged that on October 17, Acharya physically assaulted her and threatened severe consequences if she reported the matter to the authorities. Feeling deceived and intimidated, she approached the Mahila Police on Tuesday to formally report the incident. Her statement detailed not only the emotional betrayal but also the fear she faced due to his threats. Odisha Shocker: 2 Dalit Youths Forced To Crawl, Heads Shaved and Eat Grass Over Cow Smuggling Suspicion in Ganjam; 9 Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following the complaint, the Mahila Police registered a case under Section 69 of BNS (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means). Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed that Acharya, who is an armed police inspector, had been arrested and forwarded to court. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken, emphasising that no police personnel are above the law.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

