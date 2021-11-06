Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh moved to sessions court on Saturday and filed a petition for anticipatory bail.

Earlier on Thursday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to Hrishikesh for questioning in an alleged money laundering case in which his father Anil Deshmukh has been arrested.

ED had asked Hrishikesh to appear before it on Friday but he did not, said ED officials.

Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in the aforesaid money laundering case, was taken for a medical examination from the ED office, prior to producing him before special PMLA Court in Mumbai on Saturday.

The ED arrested Anil Deshmukh on Monday night in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

