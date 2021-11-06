Mumbai, November 6: The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the admit cards for the GD Constable Exam 2021 on Saturday, November 6. The examinations will take place from November 16, 2021. The candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit card for the SSC GD Constable exam region-wise. Candidates must note that the admit cards will not be sent by post. The facility to download admit cards is provided on the CRPF website. MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam 2021 Date Announced at mpsc.gov.in, Check Important Dates Here.

The admit cards will carry important details and information regarding the examination such as the reporting time, test centre name, address among others. Candidates are advised to go through the admit cards carefully and follow the guidelines as mentioned in the hall tickets. Scroll down to know how to access and download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. UGC NET 2021 Postponed Again By National Testing Agency; New Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon.

Here’s how to Download the SSC GD Constable Admit Card in simple steps:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link ‘ Admit Card’ and proceed to click on the region website link

Click on the “ GD Admit Card’ Link

Enter Registration details and proceed to download

Take a printout for future references

It should be noted that only the registered candidates can download the SSC GD Admit Card from the website. Admit Card is a necessary document so candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same. The SSC GD Constable exams will be held to fill a total of 25,271 vacancies.

