Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): DMK on Friday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu complaining against BJP's Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate Annamalai alleging that he is organising sports tournaments for the first time voters in violation of election norms and Model Code of Conduct rules.

RS Bharathi, DMK's Organisation Secretary, in his letter requested the Chief Electoral Officer to stop the sports events to be held on 6th and 7th April 2024 at Coimbatore constituency.

"I, bring your kind attention that the BJP candidate Mr Annamalai contesting from the Coimbatore constituency violating the MCC and organising sports tournaments within the Coimbatore constituency such as cricket, and football for the first-time voters, to that effect they are distributing pamphlets (copies enclosed) to the young voters. Events will be held on 6th and 7th April 2024 which is totally violation of election rules and MCC," said the letter.

DMK said that the pamphlets contain the 'Lotus' symbol and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and candidate Annamalai. BJP also planning to distribute money to young voters in the name of sports events, the party alleged.

"By violating the above norms Mr. Annamalai conducting sports tournaments for the first-time voters and planning to distribute money to the young voters on the 6th and 7th of April 2024. Hence I request you to stop the sports events to be held on 6th and 7th April 2024 at Coimbatore constituency it is the obligatory duty of the election Commission to take action against Mr. Annamalai and ensure a free and fair election at (20) Coimbatore constituency," the letter said further. (ANI)

