Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 19 (ANI): In a bid to establish Odisha as the chemical hub of the country, the Indian Chemical Engineering Congress (CHEMCON 2021) will be organised in Bhubaneshwar from December 26 to 30.

"Odisha's contribution to the chemical sector is significant compared to other states and stands a chance to be the chemical hub of the country. Keeping the sustainable use of chemicals and minerals in mind, this year's theme of the congress is "Sustainable Utilisation of Resources for Chemical & Mineral Sectors"," said Suddhasatwa Basu, LOC Chairman, CHEMCON.

"CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) will also release a white paper in collaboration with all the academia on how to make Odisha a chemical hub and how research institutes can contribute to Odisha growth," said Basu.

We are very happy that this conference is happening in Odisha. New technologies and findings in the chemical industry will immensely help Odisha's rapidly growing mineral, chemical and plastic sector, said Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department.

As per the official statement, the enormous potential is leading Odisha to be the Chemical Capital of Eastern India. To bridge the gap between Industries and research institutes, the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) has partnered with the prestigious Indian Chemical Engineering Congress (CHEMCON) - 2021, an annual event of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE).

"The mineral resources of Odisha form a very important constituent of India's mineral wealth. Odisha's rich mineral reserves comprise 28 per cent Iron, 59 per cent Bauxite, 98 per cent Chromite, and 24 per cent Coal of India's total deposits apart from other valuable minerals. Also, almost all the entire Nickel and Platinum Group of Elements (PGE) deposits of the country are available in the state of Odisha," reads the statement.

"Leading organizations industries including the international Symposia-Canadian Society for Chemical Engineering (CSChE, Canada), the South Africa Institution of Chemical Engineering (SAIChE, South Africa), Reliance India Limited, IndianOil Corporation Limited, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Tech Mahindra, NALCO, Excel Industries, UPL Limited, Deepak Nitrite, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, IFFCO, Aarti Industries, The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co.Ltd., Transpek Silos Industry,Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC), Indian Chemical Council, Chemical Industry Digest, Wiley and Springer and SAS India Limited have also partnered with this year's CHEMCON," it added.

The event is being organised by the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers -Bhubaneswar Regional Centre and Union Ministry of Science and Technology's CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar in association with the Institute of Chemical Technology-IndianOil Odisha Campus, Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

