Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 16 (ANI): In view of the prevailing security scenario and the need for preparedness against any potential threat, a comprehensive mock drill was conducted today at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala.

The exercise, part of the Annual Multi-Agency CTCP (Contingency Terrorist Contingency Plan) Mock Exercise-2025, was held from 5:00 PM to 6:05 PM following the guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS.

The theme of the drill centred around a simulated terrorist attack at the airport terminal building from the city side.

The exercise saw active participation from key security and emergency response agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI), AAI Fire Service, Indian Army (21 Para Commando), Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Tripura State Police, Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), and medical personnel.

A total of 186 personnel took part in the drill, executing their roles as per the pre-defined contingency plan to test coordination, response time, and effectiveness of emergency protocols.

The Airport Director (APD), K.C. Meena and CISF Commandant Shri Pranav Kumar conducted the briefing and debriefing sessions.

During the debriefing, Meena commended all participants for their exemplary coordination and performance. He emphasised the importance of such exercises in enhancing the preparedness of security forces and instilling a sense of safety among air travellers.

"Such drills are essential not only for operational readiness but also to build public confidence in the security arrangements at Agartala Airport," Meena remarked.

The exercise concluded successfully, highlighting the seamless cooperation among multiple agencies in ensuring airport security and emergency management. (ANI)

