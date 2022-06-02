Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Another case was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on an English channel on the Gyanvapi issue.

The FIR in the case was registered on May 31 at the Kondhwa police station in Pune-based on a complaint filed by a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Kidney Transplant Racket, 10 Held.

Two cases were earlier filed against Sharma under the same set of legal provisions. She was booked under sections 295A, 153A and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mumbai after a complaint by Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, for her alleged "remarks on the Holy Prophet on a national channel".

The case was also filed against Sharma under sections 153(A), 504, 505(2), and 506 of the IPC in Cybercrime Police Station in Hyderabad on a complaint by a police official. The complaint alleged that Sharma had used "abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims" and sought immediate action.

Also Read | NEET PG Result 2022 Declared at nbe.edu.in, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days.

Earlier on May 27, Sharma had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debates on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case.

"There is a so-called fact-checker who has started to vitiate the atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited and selected video from one of my debates last night. Ever since I've been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members," Nupur Sharma had told ANI.

Sharma alleged that an Alt News proprietor posted an edited video to encourage trolls against her and said that he should be held "responsible" if any harm befalls her family.

"I've tagged the Police Commissioner and Delhi Police. I suspect there'll be harm done to me and my immediate family members. In case there's any harm done to me or my family members Mohammed Zubair, who I think is a proprietor of Alt News, is completely responsible," she stated.

"If I was wrong, then the fact-checkers should rectify the facts, rather than sending death threats to me. Please come forward and correct the facts. It's not right, it's completely illegal. He (Zubair) is not a fact-checker, he is a fake-spreader," she added.

Further, Sharma said that she is collating all the threats against her and will file a complaint in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)