New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) has booked two habitual offenders and recovered over 1.5 kg of heroin from them. The drugs seized by the crime branch are worth several crores in the international market.

Based on a secret intel recieved, the ANTF shared the input with senior officers and a raid was conducted. The team laid a trap and arrested Inzamam-Ul-Haq right before he was about to deliver a consignment of narcotics in Delhi.

Inzamam was cuffed while delivering the consignment on a motorcycle near the open fields of Swaroop Nagar Extension and Bhalswa Dairy. Upon arresting him, the police officials recovered 1,259 grams of heroin from his possession.

An FIR No. 229/2025 was registered under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act.

The investigation revealed that Inzamam was previously involved in cases of attempted murder and illicit liquor trafficking in the Jahangirpuri and Mahendra Park areas. Inzamam stated that he was working with a supplier named Babu Khan. The two were involved in the supply of narcotics across Delhi.

Babu Khan is a habitual criminal of the Jahangirpuri area, who has been involved in several police cases, including attempted murder, the Arms Act, robbery, the NDPS Act, the Excise Act, and threatening government officials. He recently came out of prison on bail in an NDPS Act case and started to resupply drugs in Delhi.

Shahidul alias Babu Khan was tracked down with the help of a thorough investigation and technical surveillance. He was arrested when he was about to deliver a large consignment of heroin.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested six operatives involved in cross-border heroin and weapons supply, recovering 4.03 kg heroin and two pistols, dismantling a major narcotics and arms network, as per the Director General of Punjab (DGP) Punjab Police.

In a post on social media X, the DGP wrote that the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested person was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media platforms, and was receiving heroin and weapons consignments in Khemkaran and Ferozpur sector, which were being pushed by Pakistani smugglers through drones for supply in Amritsar. (ANI)

