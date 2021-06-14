Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that anti-defection laws are as much applicable in West Bengal as they are in other parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with 50 MLAs had called on the Governor Dhankhar and submitted a memorandum over the post poll law and order situation in the state.

Briefing mediapersons, the Governor said, "Fifty MLAs of Opposition including Suvendu Adhikari have handed over a memorandum to me, attracting my attention towards four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar."

"Being the constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country," stated Dhankhar.

Suvendu's meeting with Dhankhar comes after BJP leader Mukul Roy on Friday returned to the ruling Trinamool Congress. (TMC)

There are also speculations that more BJP leaders in the state will follow Roy's lead to switch back to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, a month after the latter's landslide victory in the Assembly elections.

"Todna-Jodna is part of TMC's dirty politics. They have been doing this for the past 10 years and nobody has opposed it. But it is being opposed now and action will be taken under the anti-defection law," Adhikari told reporters here.

Adhikari had earlier that Anti-defection law has never been implemented in West Bengal before, but as the Leader of Opposition he would take the charge to implement the laws in the state. "It will take two to three months," Adhikari had said.

Meanwhile Governor Dhankhar further raised concerns over the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal.

"With folded hands, I want to appeal to all - we do not want blood-soaked Bengal. There is no place for violence in this land. Rabindranath Tagore had said 'where the mind is without fear and head is held high'. I know no one's mind is free from fear here," said Dhankhar.

"The Fear quotient is so high that democracy is breathing its last. I request government officials and the chief minister-- it is vital for us that democracy thrives. I hope the chief minister will take the necessary steps and the governmnet will adopt a positive approach. We cannot allow Bengal to be on fire," added the Governor. (ANI)

