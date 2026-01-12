Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reaffirmed the party's resolve to continue opposing changes to the national rural employment guarantee, formerly named MGNREGA, while alleging that the Centre is attempting to cut funds for the act and help the corporates instead of the poor people.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which has gone through an overhaul, including a full name change to Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

"MNREGA was introduced to ensure the right to work. The law brought by Manmohan Singh was meant to fill the stomachs of the poor. They are trying to strike at a law that helps the poor," Kharge said in Bengaluru.

The Congress party had announced a nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from January 10 to February 25, opposing the CB G RAM G Act.

According to Kharge, the new rules placing additional financial burden on states, among other changes show how the Central government is trying to "strike at a law that helps the poor," and end similar such schemes from the country.

Kharge also called for a full audit of the scheme if there is doubt of misuse or the scheme not being effective, saying that the Comptroller and Auditor General's report shows how the rural employment scheme has created assets for the country too.

"They are saying that benefits to the poor should be stopped. Whatever explanation they give is not correct. Those who criticise this and say MNREGA should be scrapped have the audit agencies with them--let them conduct audits. According to the CAG report, assets have been created through this scheme," he said.

Calling the BJP anti-people, the Congress president added, "If they oppose this, it means the BJP is anti-people. Instead of helping the poor, Modi is moving towards helping corporates. They are attempting to cut funds for MNREGA. I condemn this. This fight will continue till the end. We will not leave this."

When asked about HD Kumarawamy accusing the Congress of spreading "misinformation" against the bill, Kharge refused to react, saying he is merely not only going to "react to anyone's statement."

Addressing a press conference earlier on January 10, Kumaraswamy said that the Centre's decision to pass VB-G RAM G was crucial.

"The Central government has taken an important decision, the VB-G RAM G act has been passed. The Congress is running a major misinformation campaign in the state and nationwide," he said.

He explained that the scheme, originally launched in 2005, has undergone "some changes" and said that the opposition continues to spread misinformation.

The Act guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Act, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Act allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting. (ANI)

