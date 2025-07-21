Sambhal (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood on Monday alleged that some anti-social elements have infiltrated the Kanwar Yatra and the government has turned a blind eye towards them.

Mehmood is an MLA from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Miyan Sarai, the SP MLA said, "The tradition of the Kanwar Yatra and devotion to Lord Shiva is centuries old. We respect and appreciate the devotion of true Shiva followers.

"But unfortunately, anti-social elements have infiltrated the yatra and are creating nuisance while the government has turned a blind eye towards them... In Kanwar Yatra, fewer Shivbhakts and more 'hud-dangbaaz' (hooligans) are seen," he said.

Citing recent incidents, he claimed that some Kanwar Yatra participants have been involved in breaking school buses and attacking girls in Muzaffarnagar.

"The government must step in to control such anti-social elements. If they do so, they will be praised," he said, adding that instead of acting, the government and administration appear to be encouraging them.

Mehmood emphasised that he is not against devotees but against those who are creating a nuisance and disrespecting law and order.

Replying to a question whether he referred to devotees as "goons and miscreants", Mehmood said, "I have not used those words. Even the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) has used such language during Muharram and other events. There should be an impartial investigation and those found guilty must be arrested."

On Chief Minister Adityanath's recent statement that posters will be put up against such troublemakers, Mehmood remarked, "When will they put up such posters? Once the yatra ends?

"During the anti-CAA protests, even women were not spared in Lucknow despite a high court stay. These double standards raise serious questions."

The senior SP leader accused the BJP government of diverting public attention ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

"Instead of addressing real issues like unemployment, inflation and the plight of farmers, the government is playing with religious sentiments to polarise voters. But the people are now aware and will not be misled," he said.

