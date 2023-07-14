New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the immediate assistance provided to the flood-affected state of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall.

After the meeting with the Union Home Minister, Thakur said "Himachal Pradesh has suffered significant damage due to heavy rainfall, bearing the brunt of the natural calamity. So far, approximately 88 people have tragically lost their lives. Roads and bridges have been destroyed and washed away. People have also incurred substantial losses to their personal and private properties, such as homes and shops. It will take a considerable amount of time to recover from all of these."

He further said that today, "I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in Himachal and express my gratitude for the swift assistance provided to the state. The way the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams were deployed in Himachal Pradesh without delay for relief and rescue operations showcases his sensitivity towards the land of gods."

Thakur informed that as for financial assistance, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the first instalment of Rs 180.40 crores to the state government, which will be used for relief, rescue, and rehabilitation work.

"I have expressed gratitude for all the assistance provided by him for Himachal and have requested for any possible help in the future," he said.

Thakur said, "The central government is closely monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh. I am also heading for a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. I will inspect the flood-affected areas, meet the affected people, share their pain, and make efforts to ensure all possible help from the government. Upon my return, I will submit a ground report to the Home Minister." (ANI)

