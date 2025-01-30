New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Addressing a rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged voters to "link the two chains" -- the Centre and the Delhi government -- saying that just as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, Delhi will also have a BJP Chief Minister.

The senior BJP leader further accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of being "anti-women and anti-Dalit."

Speaking at a massive public rally in Mustafabad in support of BJP Assembly candidate Mohan Singh Bisht, Thakur, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, launched a sharp attack on AAP.

"The insult of women has happened in AAP. This party is against women and Dalits. Two Dalit ministers from their party have already resigned," he said.

He also alleged that the AAP government had "broken the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar," while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "disrespected Ambedkar by removing his own garland and placing it on the statue."

Calling for a change in Delhi, Thakur urged voters to bring the BJP to power. "We have to save Delhi and ensure the lotus blooms here," he said.

He further claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP has worked for the welfare of the poor.

"Women have been given free LPG gas cylinders, 60 crore people have received Rs 5 lakh worth of free treatment under Ayushman Bharat and 80 crore people have benefited from free rations. All of this has been done by Narendra Modi, the true messiah of the poor," he said.

He also urged people to "connect the links" and bring the BJP to power in Delhi, just as it is at the Centre. "Narendra Modi is the leader of the BJP government at the Centre, and Delhi will also have a BJP Chief Minister. Like in Maharashtra, we will work to serve the people here as well," he added.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, and the results will be announced on the 8th.

