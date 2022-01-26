Amaravati, Jan 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh logged 13,618 fresh cases of Covid-19, 8,687 recoveries and nine deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Five Others for Copyright Act Violation.

Also Read | Motorola Frontier 22 Specifications Leaked Online, Likely To Come With 200MP Primary Camera.

The daily infection positivity rate hovered around 30 per cent.

The latest bulletin said the total active cases climbed to 1,06,318.

The gross positive cases now went up to 22,22,573, recoveries to 21,01,685 and deaths 14,570, the bulletin said.

Visakhapatnam district reported 1,791, Anantapuramu 1,650, Guntur 1,464, Kurnool 1,409, Prakasam 1,295 and SPS Nellore 1,007 fresh cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than 1,000 new cases each.

East Godavari, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts reported two fresh fatalities each.

Chittoor, Srikakulam and West Godavari districts added one more death each to their tally.

Visakhapatnam district now has over 15,000 active cases while Guntur and Prakasam have more than 10,000 each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)