Amaravati, Sep 20 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 839 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday.

The state also reported 1,142 recoveries and eight deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Delhi | AIIMS Smart Lab is Providing High Quality Diagnostics to Reduce Lab Report … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The gross COVID-19 positives has now touched 20,39,529, recoveries 20,11,063 and deaths 14,078, it said.

The number of active cases stood at 14,388.

Also Read | AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2021.

Vizianagaram district reported zero new cases, Anantapuramu one, Kurnool four and Srikakulam five in 24 hours.

East Godavari registered 231, SPS Nellore 149, Chittoor and Prakasam 101 each, Kadapa 76, Guntur 75, Visakhapatnam 47, Krishna 36 and West Godavari 13 new cases.

Guntur and Krishna reported two fresh fatalities each and Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari one each in a day.

Kurnool district now has the lowest 32 active cases, Anantapuramu 70 and Vizianagaram 99.

Four districts have more than 2,000 active cases each, with Prakasam topping with 2,578. Six other districts have between 200 and 1,700 active cases each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)