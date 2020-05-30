'Rythu Bharosa Kendralu': AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Scheme for Farmers on First Anniversary of His Govt

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo Credits: PTI)

Amaravati, May 30: Celebrating the first anniversary of his government on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched his pet project 'Rythu Bharosa Kendralu' (RBKs) that will act as a one-stop shop to address all the needs of farmers across the state.

The Chief Minister said the RBKs would usher in a revolutionary change in the lives of the farmers as they would assist them in every step from purchase of seed to sale of their final produce. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 47.40% After 11,264 COVID-19 Patients Recovered in Past 24 Hours.

The Chief Minister pressed a computer button via a videoconference from his camp office at Tadepalli here to mark the inauguration of 10,641 RBKs.

Simultaneously, he launched an integrated call centre with the number 155251 for farmers to get their grievances redressed.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also launched the Comprehensive Monitoring of Agricultural Prices and Procurement (CM-APP) and the RBK logo and addressed the farmers across the state. The RBKs in each village will sell seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, apart from acting as soil testing centres.

A government release said the RBKs will also be knowledge and training centres for farmers, with agriculture experts disseminating required information on better crop management and encouraging organic farming practices.

Each RBK will have a digital kiosk where farmers could place orders for inputs that would be delivered at their doorstep. They will also aid the farmers in marketing their produce. Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and others attended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)