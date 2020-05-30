India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 47.40% After 11,264 COVID-19 Patients Recovered in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 30: India’s coronavirus recovery rate increased by 4.51 percent on Saturday as 11,264 COVID-19 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. According to the Central government, 47.40 percent of people have recovered so far from coronavirus. The number of active COVID-19 patients in India also declined from 89,987 to 86,422. COVID-19: From Recovery Rate to Future of the Disease, Here Is What Expert Says About the Situation in Upcoming Months.

In India, Punjab has the highest recovery rate of 88.7 percent. In Punjab, 1,949 COVID-19 patients have recovered out of total 2,197 cases. The state reported 42 deaths due to COVID-19. There are currently only 206 active cases in Punjab. Out of the total deaths occurring mostly in patients aged over 50, 31 people (77 per cent) were afflicted with a serious underlying illness like end-stage kidney disease and cancer and HIV, besides uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure.

On Saturday, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 7,965 coronavirus cases and 265 deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of infected people reached 1,73,763 in India. The death toll also mounted to 4,971 due to the deadly virus. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, there are 86,422 active cases in the country. Meanwhile, one patient had migrated to another country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state. The state death toll has touched 2,098 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased to 62,228. A total of 8,381 patients were fully cured and discharged across the state. The count of coronavirus cases in Delhi also witnessed a record jump of 1,106 in a day, taking its total tally to 17,386.