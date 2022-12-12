Amaravati, Dec 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the district Collectors and officials concerned to be more humanitarian and generous while carrying out relief and enumerating the crop loss incurred due to heavy rains owing to recent Cyclone Mandous.

The Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with the Collectors at his camp office here to take stock of the situation in the affected districts, an official release said.

"All relief should be disbursed quickly and officials should ensure that all types of paddy, including discoloured and wet ones, should be purchased at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Even if the farmers want to sell outside, officials should ensure they get MSP," the release quoted Reddy as saying.

All the Collectors in the districts affected by the cyclone should evolve steps for the paddy procurement, he said, adding that seeds should be provided for every farmer with 80 per cent subsidy.

The Chief Minister further said that if any house is flooded, the family should be given Rs 2,000 cash along with ration supply and help should be extended, irrespective of towns or villages.

Responding to the death of one person in a wall collapse, he said that all assistance should be provided to the victim's family within a week.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that wherever there is damage to livestock, steps should be taken to provide compensation immediately and prepare estimates for enumerating the crop loss.

State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and senior officials participated in the meeting.

