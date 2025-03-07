Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A fire broke out near the ropeway at the VMRDA-Kailasagiri Tourism Hill on Friday afternoon.

Fire tenders were called to the spot by VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) officials.

The Kailasagiri Ropeway charge spoke to ANI and said, "Dust is collected and set on fire here every day. Today, a tyre caught fire, too, and all the scrap was engulfed in fire. We stopped the ropeway and cleared the passengers. We closed this section and called the fire officials."

Firefighting operations were conducted, and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The VMRDA is the body that developed Kailasagiri, a hilltop park in Visakhapatnam. The ropeway is a route to the hilltop and a major attraction at the park. (ANI)

