Chennai/New Delhi, March 7: With the month-long strike by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-backed Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) at the company’s manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur ending on Friday, the South Korean tech giant said it welcomes the employees' decision to call off the “illegal strike”.

Samsung workers had been conducting a sit-in strike outside the company’s manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur since February 5. According to CITU sources, since the protest started, the company suspended 23 SIWU members. CITU has now agreed to a fair internal inquiry against those suspended, as Samsung allowed other protesting employees to return to work. HPE Layoffs: Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Cut 2,500 Jobs Amid Cost-Cutting Measures, Efforts To Save USD 350 Million by 2027.

“Samsung welcomes the workers' decision to call off the illegal strike and resume their duties at the Chennai plant. The company’s initiative to welcome back striking workers and its proactive engagement have facilitated their return, effectively ending the strike,” the company said in a statement. A Samsung India spokesperson further stated that “we remain committed to enforcing discipline in the premises and resolving outstanding issues directly with our workers to maintain a positive work environment." The strike began after the management suspended three office-bearers of the SIWU.

Samsung India’s suspension letters cited reasons such as insubordination, disruption of production, and refusal to follow orders. The company stated that the suspended employees would not be allowed to enter the manufacturing plant unless directed otherwise by authorities. The suspension letters also mentioned that a detailed complaint and charge sheet would be sent via email. DHL Layoffs: German Logistics Giant To Cut 8,000 Jobs Amid Profit Decline, Aims To Save 1 Billion Euros by 2027.

A previous round of discussions between labour department officials and the striking workers on February 20 failed to yield any resolution. Samsung had stated that they maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward any unlawful activities that threaten stability and workplace harmony. Employees must adhere to company policies, and those violating them will face disciplinary action following due process, according to the company.

