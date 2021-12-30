Amaravati, Dec 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 130 fresh coronavirus cases taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,979, while the toll rose to 14,493 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 1,081, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 97 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 20,61,405, the bulletin said.

The lone death was reported in Nellore District.

Over 33,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far stood at 3.12 crore.

Chittoor District topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 225 followed by Krishna 147.

Meanwhile, the health department in a tweet said it has accomplished 100 per cent first dose vaccination against COVID-19 for eligible people.

