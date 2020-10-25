Amaravati, Oct 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases, 3,585 recoveries and 21 deaths in 24 hours, ending 9 am on Sunday, the latest bulletin stated.

With these, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 8.07 lakh, recoveries to 7.69 lakh and deaths to 6,587, it said.

The state now has 30,860 active cases of the coronavirus infection, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate has improved to 95.36 per cent while the mortality rate remains steady at 0.82 per cent.

The bulletin said that after testing 75.70 lakh samples so far, the overall infection positivity rate in the state stands at 10.66 per cent.

In 24 hours, West Godavari district reported 492 fresh cases and Chittoor 466, it said. East Godavari showed a significant decline and added only 254 cases.

The COVID-19 tally in Guntur crossed the 65,000-mark after 301 fresh cases were reported. It has become the fourth district in the state to register those many coronavirus cases. But, it has only 3,811 active cases.

Krishna and Prakasam districts added over 300 cases each to their tally while Kurnool reported the lowest (67) new cases.

SPS Nellore, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam added less than 100 cases each.

Chittoor district reported five fresh fatalities in 24 hours and Kadapa three.

Five districts reported two more deaths each and three districts reported one each.

