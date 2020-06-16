India News | AP Reports 264 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Amaravati, June 16 (PTI): The marked increase in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continued as the overall tally touched 6,720 on Monday with the addition of 264 in the last 24 hours amid aggressive sample testing by the state government.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 88 as one fatality each was reported from Prakasam and Chittoor districts, according to the latest bulletin.

Also Read | DDMA Exempts Govt Functionaries, Staff Members From 7-Day Home Quarantine After Inter-State Travel: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Of the 264 fresh cases, a total of 193 were local, 44 from other states and 27 foreign returnees.

Of the aggregate 6,720 cases, as many as 5,280 were local, 1,203 from other states and 237 foreign returnees.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy.

In the last 24 hours ended at 10 am on Monday, 128 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, taking the total to 3,513.

The state now has 3,119 active cases, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)