Amaravati, Feb 12 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 68 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.88 lakh, the government said on Friday.

One death took the toll to 7,162.

The state also reported 106 more recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, a health department bulletin said.

With 30,620 tests, the total number conducted so far in the state stood at over 1.34 crore.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,88,760 while the recoveries stood at 8,80,784, it said.

The active cases dropped to 814 from 853 on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam district accounted for most number of cases with 15, followed by Chittoor and Guntur with 11 and nine respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)