Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to create nine new harbours and modernise the Visakhapatnam port, said the state fisheries minister Seediri Appalaraju on Friday.

The minister told reporters that the state government will soon lay the foundation of a fisheries university in Andhra Pradesh.

"A subsidy is being given on petrol and diesel to fishermen who go for fishing in the sea. The state government has decided to create nine new harbours and to construct six new fishing jetties. Arrangements are also being made to supply fishnets and boats on subsidy to fishermen this year," said Appalaraju.

The minister further said that arrangements are being made the foundation for aqua form and aqua hub in the state.

"New reforms are being brought in aqua policy so that the sector is much more developed. The transparent policy is being brought in the aqua sector," he added. (ANI)

