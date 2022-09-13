Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI): Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok on Tuesday said that all apartments built illegally on Rajakaluve in Bengaluru city will be demolished.

"By next monsoon, we've to clear all pending demolitions... all apartments will be removed, as you saw in Noida. Action to be against officials & builders", said R Ashok on Rajakaluve encroachment.

"30-40 IT companies have encroached the Rajakaluve in Bengaluru city and appartments will be demolished without any partiality," he added.

The list of IT Parks and developers who have done SWD (stormwater drain) encroachments includes- Bagmane Tech Park and Purva Paradise in Mahadevapura, RBD in 3 locations, Wipro in Doddakannelli, Eco-Space in Bellandur, Gopalan in multiple locations & Diya school in Hoodi," BBMP said in a statement.

"Nalapad in Challaghatta is also a part of the list of IT Parks & developers indulging in SWD (stormwater drain) encroachments,"it added.

He also added that the assembly discussed the Bengaluru floods and the further course of action.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed the high court on Monday that 980 illegal buildings had been discovered throughout the city in a recent survey.

The survey was carried out in response to a high court injunction issued in conjunction with a Suo Moto PIL on September 19.

Meanwhile, BBMP is conducting a demolition drive in the illegal commercial & residential buildings of the Mahadevapura area, after rains-triggered floods in the city.

BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali blamed the illegal encroachment in Bengaluru for the floods.

"Therefore we started clearing encroachment which will take at least 3 months. We will also address the demolition issues", added Limbavali.

Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, CT Ravi said that the encroachment needs to be cleared at top most priority".

The encroachment clearance operation started in the Mahadevpur zone by identifying the encroached areas of the Rajcanals (large drains) on Monday.

Accordingly, 15 encroachments were cleared in the Mahadevpur zone on Monday, which comes under the jurisdiction of the BBMP.

The encroachment will also be carried out in Chellaghatta, Chinnappana Halli, Basavannanagar, Spicy Garden, and S.R. of Basavanpura ward which comes under the Mahadevpur zone.

The encroachment area has been identified by the land surveyor in the Cambridge College premises and is being cleared by JCB machines with the help of the corporation officials, a team of marshals, and police personnel, the BBMP said.

Three encroached buildings, four compound walls, and the roads including the compound wall of Sai Eye Hospital, and the internal flow canal in front of Raghamva Super Market have been cleared.

Three compound walls including empty space of Prestige, a compound wall of Gopalan School, and Mahaveer Apartment near Hoodi, have been cleared in the Chellaghatta area. Four compound walls and roads will be cleared near Spicy Garden (Munnekollu). (ANI)

