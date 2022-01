Siddharthnagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Amid a spate of resignations from the BJP, an MLA of its ally Apna Dal-Sonelal also quit the party Thursday after meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Chaudhary Amar Singh, the MLA from Shohratgarh seat of Siddharthnagar, told PTI that he has resigned from the party after a meeting with Yadav in Lucknow this evening.

Singh is likely to contest from Shohratgarh seat on an SP ticket.

Apna Dal (Sonelal),led by Union minister Anupriya Patel, had contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the BJP.

It had fielded candidates on 12 seats, out of which it won nine seats.

The resignation comes in the backdrop of a spate of resignations from the ruling BJP.

On Thursday, OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister to resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet this week, giving yet another jolt to the ruling BJP in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Hours before Saini's resignation, Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma announced that he is leaving the BJP.

Most of the eight MLAs, including the ministers, who have declared they are quitting during the last three days are from the Other Backward Classes and appear to be headed towards Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

