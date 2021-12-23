Srinagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Thursday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission and announced to hold a silent protest march against it.

Addressing a press conference here, Bukhari said since Jammu & Kashmir is directly ruled by the Centre, leaders should intervene to protect the rights of its people.

“The commission has put us in a spot where the people of J&K do not know what their future is. Our children ask us what is left for us in this country and will it be like this all the time.

“Is this justice? The commission has made a shameful attempt to pit Jammu against Kashmir, but they will not succeed in that. This is not an issue of a fight between Jammu & Kashmir, this is an issue of justice” he said.

Bukhari said if the commission was working for a party, then that party is not working for the interests of the country.

Earlier in the week, the Delimitation Commission formed after the reorganisation of J&K into a Union Territory, had proposed six additional seats for Jammu, and one for Kashmir.

Currently, Jammu has 37 assembly seats, and Kashmir 46.

J&K political parties, including PDP and National Conference, have expressed strong objections to the proposal, alleging bias in favour of the BJP.

“The idea of a united India, a secular India is defeated when such things are done. The Apni Party rejects it on behalf of the people of J&K and requests the Prime Minister and the GoI, as we believe that GoI and BJP are separate … to intervene in the matter,” he said.

“We know we will be told that it is a quasi-judicial commission, but had it been so, it would have done justice. But we think it is working under the instructions of the BJP,” Bukhari alleged.

He said the party has decided to hold a silent march by wearing black bands on December 29 as a protest against the draft proposal.

“This protest is to show that our voice has been stifled,” he said.

Bukhari said this was not a time for party politics but to be seen together and united in demanding the rights of people of J&K.

“It is about our peace, our communal harmony. It is not about credit or discredit or an issue of Hindus or Muslims,” he said.

He said BJP is not the sole custodian of this country and it has not taken over the rights of all the people.

The leader said his party did not have any issue in being part of an alliance for the protection of the rights of the people.

“We are too small to initiate dialogue with anyone. But for a common cause, we are open to form an alliance. They are welcome to be a part of our efforts, if they think we have some role. It is up to them, we do not have a problem,” he said.

