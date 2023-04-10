Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) The coveted Maharashtra Bhushan award for 2023 will be conferred on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at a function in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the award function, which will be held at the Corporate Park here by the state government in a grand manner. the CM said.

Dharmadhikari, a renowned social worker and reformer who has held tree plantation drives, blood donation and medical camps as well as de-addiction work in tribal areas, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017.

