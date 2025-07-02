Imphal, Jul 2 (PTI) Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday asserted the urgent need for strict verification mechanisms and close coordination between Aadhaar issuing authorities, ILP enforcement agencies, and local administrative bodies to ensure that identity documents are issued only to those who are rightfully entitled.

In a post on X, Singh wrote: "I appreciate the enhanced measures undertaken by the State Government to strengthen and streamline the Aadhaar issuance process in Manipur. These efforts are critical to safeguarding our integrity and identity."

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

Singh's remark came a day after the state adopted one of the most stringent processes for issuing Aadhaar cards to adults aimed at ensuring robust scrutiny and enhanced security in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and UIDAI guidelines.

Officials said, "Each case of adult Aadhaar has to be mandatorily scrutinised and approved only at the level of state HQ in the office of Special Secretary (Home)."

Also Read | National Herald Case: Congress Wanted to Usurp INR 2,000 Crore Assets of Now-Defunct National Herald Newspaper, ED Tells Delhi Court.

According to Singh, it is equally important to remember that Manipur is a state where the ILP system is in place to regulate the entry and stay of non-residents.

"The Aadhaar issuance process and all related matters must always adhere to the provisions of the ILP to prevent unauthorised settlements and protect the rights of the indigenous population," he said in the post.

Citing past cases in which non-Manipur citizens have resided in the state using questionable documents, Singh said, "According to a media report, one late Nehginpao Kipgen, who was born in Teijang, Myanmar (Burma) in 1975, but later came to Manipur for education, went on to study in other parts of the country and abroad, and lived as an Indian citizen."

"This is a classic example of how the origins of certain individuals were never seriously questioned in this part of the country, and over time, they freely and covertly became citizens of India through unchecked processes," Singh added.

Singh also referred to another case involving a professor of Hyderabad University and his family, whose names appeared in the electoral records of Churachandpur for the first time in 2005, with no trace of them in earlier records. His case was known when the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, ordered the police to carry out a detailed investigation to verify his citizenship status, he added.

"Such lapses must not be allowed. There is an urgent need for strict verification mechanisms and close coordination between Aadhaar issuing authorities, ILP enforcement agencies, and local administrative bodies to ensure that identity documents are issued only to those who are rightfully entitled. This is not just an administrative issue but a matter of national security, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)