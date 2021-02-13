Gondia, Feb 13 (PTI) Naxals were trying to reactivate their demoralised cadre in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the setting up of a police armed outpost at the tri-junction of these states will foil Maoist plans, a senior official said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Gondia, Sandeep Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gadchiroli Range, said the Naxal movement was getting weak due to effective policing as well as loss of public support.

Many of the Maoist cadre are now terrorising villagers in remote areas and indulging in extortion in the name of the outlawed movement, the DIG added.

"The Naxals are trying to reactivate the cadre in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, or MMC region. The armed outpost (AOP) at Murkutdoh in Gondia has become functional and it is strategically important to check Naxal movement at the tri-junction of the MMC states," Patil said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)