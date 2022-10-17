Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) A special court here on Monday ordered the attachment of property of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with an arms licence case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A K Srivastava passed the order on the plea of the prosecution.

The special MP/MLA court fixed November 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The court had issued a non bailable warrant (NBW) against him on July 14. Later, it had declared him an absconder on August 11.

Filing the plea seeking attachment order, the prosecution said that despite best efforts of the investigating officer, the accused was not traceable and hence the court should pass order for attaching his property.

In the FIR lodged against Abbas Ansari, it was alleged that he obtained a gun licence from Lucknow and later got it transferred to Delhi where he purchased many arms pretending that he was a famous shooter.

