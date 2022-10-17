Thoothukudi, October 17: In a shocking incident of crime, a man was murder by his wife, two daughters and another youth, the police said here Sunday. The three were arrested after police found a charred body of a 42-year-old man in a forested area of Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district, reported India Today.

Gnanasekar, lived with his wife and two daughters. Gnanasekar suspected that his wife had an affair and he opposed a love affair between his elder daughter and Karthik alias Karuppusami, 24, also from the same locality. Chennai Shocker: 18-Month-Old Girl Child Falls Into Bucket Full of Water in Parivakkam, Dies

A wordy duel between him and other family members snowballed into an assault. His wife Saleth Rani, 38, admitted that they had attacked him with an iron rod thereby killing him. They packed the body, went to Anchankulam and disposed it of in forest area. Later, they set it on fire. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Two Kids, Hangs Self; Case Registered

After police received information of charred body, Tuticorin police received information, a team rushed to the spot and sent the body to a nearby government hospital for an autopsy. Pasuvandhan police registered a case and started an investigation.

Police picked up the man's wife and her two daughters, aged 14 and 15 for questioning. The police became suspicious after the man's family gave contradictory statements during interrogation. Eventually, it came to the fore that the man was murdered by his own family.

