New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered a fresh cache of weapons, ammunition, and incriminating materials during raids conducted at the premises of an accused in a 2024 arms smuggling case in Bihar, the agency said on Thursday.

The search was carried out on Wednesday at the house of Sandeep Kumar Sinha alias Chhotu Lala in Bihar's Vaishali district.

The agency seized one 9 mm pistol, 18 live cartridges of 9 mm, two pistol magazines, one double-barrelled 12-bore gun, 35 live 12-bore cartridges, and Rs 4.21 lakh in cash, said the NIA.

Officials said that Sinha is a close associate of the prime accused, Vikash Kumar, and an active member of the arms trafficking network linked to the case.

The case was initially registered by the Bihar Police following the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and live ammunition.

In August 2024, the NIA took over the probe, which pertains to the illegal smuggling of arms and ammunition from Nagaland to Bihar.

During the course of investigation, the agency has so far arrested and chargesheeted four accused--Vikash Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Devmani Rai alias Anish, and Md Ahmad Ansari. Another accused, Manjoor Khan, was recently arrested and is currently lodged in Beur Jail, Patna.

The NIA said that further investigation is underway to uncover the full network involved in the interstate arms trafficking racket. (ANI)

