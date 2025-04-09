Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited the Headquarters of the Vajra Division in Punjab's Jalandhar where he was briefed in detail on the operational preparedness and capabilities of both the Vajra and Dagger Divisions.

During his visit, General Dwivedi assessed the ongoing readiness measures and was given a comprehensive overview of the strategic roles played by the two formations.

The Vajra Division, headquartered in the Northern Command area, holds critical responsibilities along sensitive operational sectors, while the Dagger Division complements key defensive and offensive postures in the region.

Following the briefing, the Army Chief participated in a high-level Security Review Meeting, where the current security scenario in the state was discussed extensively.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the Headquarters Vajra Division where he received a detailed briefing on the operational preparedness of the Vajra Division and Dagger Division. COAS also attended the Security Review Meeting to discuss the security situation in the state:" Army posted on X.

General Dwivedi emphasised the need for continued vigilance and high levels of preparedness to meet emerging threats.

His interaction with senior commanders and troops reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding national security and maintaining peace in sensitive border areas.

Earlier, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi visited Srinagar to assess the prevailing security situation and operational readiness of the forces and held discussions on wide-ranging issues over the current security scenario, as per an official statement from the Indian Army.

During his visit, General Dwivedi received a detailed briefing from the Chinar Corps Commander, who outlined the latest developments and operational updates from the region.

The statement added that the Army Chief also discussed a range of topics related to the ongoing security challenges and the overall security landscape with the formation commander.

The Indian Army continues to remain vigilant and responsive to evolving security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir, with leadership regularly engaging with operational units to ensure coordination and effectiveness in maintaining peace and stability. (ANI)

