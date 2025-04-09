Mumbai, April 9: As the market tries to recover after a devastating Black Monday, investors and traders will be actively buying and selling stocks on Wednesday, April 9. Several stocks are anticipated to attract significant attention as market participants make their moves throughout the day. These stocks include Adani Wilmar (NSE: AWL), NTPC (NSE: NTPC), NBCC (India) (NSE: NBCC), HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK), Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA), etc.

On April 8, Indian equities ended with strong gains, recovering some of the losses from the previous trading session. The Nifty 50 rallied 1.7% to close at 22,536, tracking gains in the Asian markets following a recovery in US equities. The broader market reflected positive investor sentiments, as the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices gained over 2% each. Titan Share Price Today, April 8: Stocks of Titan Company Ltd Jumps Nearly 5%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on April 9

Adani Wilmar (NSE: AWL)

Adani Group's FMCG unit, Adani Wilmar, will officially change its name to AWL Agri Business Limited on April 16. This decision marks a significant shift for the company and reflects its expanded focus on the agriculture and food sector.

NTPC (NSE: NTPC)

NTPC Ltd. has commissioned a 90 MW unit of Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat, taking the group's total installed and commercial capacity to over 80,000 MW, a BSE filing said on April 8. "The second part capacity of 90 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited at Bhuj, under 450 MW Hybrid Project is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of April 9, 2025," NTPC Green Energy Ltd said in the filing. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 8, 2025: Titan, BEL and M&M Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

NBCC (India) (NSE: NBCC)

NBCC (India) Ltd. has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with RailTel Corp. to develop data centre projects in India and overseas for five years, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday. NBCC will provide project management consultancy services for the construction of data centre buildings and related civil or passive infrastructure, as per agreement.

HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK)

HDFC Bank has lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across multiple tenures. The revised rates, effective from April 7, 2025, now range between 9.10% and 9.35%.

Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA)

On April 8, Vodafone Idea allotted INR 36,950 crore worth of equity shares to the Government of India, converting its spectrum dues into equity. With this, the Centre has emerged as the largest shareholder in the debt-laden telecom operator, now holding a 48.99% stake.

On April 7, the US–China trade conflict intensified sharply as the White House confirmed a sweeping new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, signaling a volatile new chapter in the ongoing standoff between the world’s two largest economies. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that an additional 104% tariff on certain Chinese goods took effect at noon Eastern Time on April 8, following Beijing’s refusal to remove its retaliatory measures.

