Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) The Corps of Signals (CoS), which has been a major catalyst in the Indian Army's move towards network-centric warfare, on Tuesday celebrated its 111th anniversary at Northern Command headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

The Army is currently transforming itself into a potent war-winning force by leveraging the power of information domain, they said.

Ever since its raising on February 15, 1911, the corps has provided reliable, robust and secure communication support to the Army's formations and units, Northern Command defence spokesperson said.

The Corps of Signals continues to evolve in its role and ability to adapt to a rapidly- changing technological landscape, he said.

"Testimony to this has been the sense of purpose and professionalism displayed by the Corps of Signals in providing infallible communication support during the ongoing Operation Snow Leopard and the COVID-19 pandemic. It is truly praiseworthy," the spokesperson said.

He said that excellent contribution has been made by early warning brigade and signal intelligence units in providing real-time inputs in counter-insurgency and terrorism operations as well as in Eastern Ladakh.

There has been tremendous progress in capability development by implementation of various projects to meet threats across the entire spectrum of conflict, he said.

The corps has been the major catalyst in the Army's move towards network-centric warfare, the spokesperson said, adding that with diligence, foresight and sheer perseverance, the corps is poised to be the battle-winning factor in all future military engagements.

