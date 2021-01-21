Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Army facilitated vocational training classes for the women in Kashmir's Budgam district in which they have received training of various skill including stitching, knitting, and embroidery.

The skill development programme was concluded at Old Airfield Military Station in Srinagar. The month-long vocational classes were organised by the Army to motivate the women in Kashmir and contribution to the development of the society.

"We have organised a four-week cadre in the district where 10 women from humble background receive basic training of stitching, knitting, and embroidery. This training will help them get financially independent," Tarun Narula, Commander Chinar AD Brigade said.

The Commander also said that we have trained the women now providing them course-related material - Swing machine, threads, scissors and other related items- Basically, we not only educate them but also help them earn their livelihood by giving them such material.

"The women in the district can make practice the course at their homes and make products and sell them. This way they can earn their livelihood," he said.

Abida Zehra who is a trainee said, "I am getting training here for the last four weeks. We learn stitching, embroidery and knitting. It is a very useful programme for girls. These classes will make our girl children financially strong. I request to all that they should receive this skill development programme and earn their livelihood."

Another trainee, Kushboo said that with this we can help our family financially. A housewife can use their skill and earn their livelihood. It is a kind of part-time job.

"We are thankful to the Indian Army that they helped us completing this course. They are giving us a certificate and machine which is very useful for us," she said.

All the 10 women have received classes of knitting, stitching and embroidery which was conducted at Major Handicrafts' workshop located here in Nowgam area under the guidance of the experienced trainer. (ANI)

