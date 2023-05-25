New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) An Army medical team and the IAF have worked in tandem to ferry a harvested heart from Jaipur to Delhi which will give a new lease of life to a young woman, officials said.

The HQ Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also shared a few pictures of the mission on its Twitter handle.

Also Read | PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date Announced: Punjab Board To Declare Class 10th Exam Results on May 26 at pseb.ac.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

"In a life saving mission today, an #IAF aircraft swiftly airlifted a medical team of Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi to SMS Medical College, Jaipur. The team retrieved a donated heart which was promptly airlifted to Delhi. This will give a new lease of life to a 19 year old woman," it said.

Army Hospital (Research and Referral) is located near Dhaula Kuan area in Delhi.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmad Murder Case: Prayagraj Court Sends Three Killers to 14-day Judicial Custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)