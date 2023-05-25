Mumbai, May 26: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Punjab Class 10th results tomorrow, May 26. The Punjab Board announced the PSEB 10th Results 2023 date today. As per Punjab Board, the PSEB 10th Results 2023 or Punjab Class 10th exam results will be declared tomorrow, May 26 at around 11.30 am.

Students who appeared for the Punjab Class 10 board examination can check the results by visiting the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. This year, the PSEB 10th Exam or Punjab Board Class 10th exams were held from March 24 to April 20. Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: 91.25% Students Pass State Board Class 12 Exam, Girls Trump Boys.

Steps To Check PSEB 10th Results 2023:

Visit the official website of PSEB on pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details and other credentials

Now click on submit

Your PSEB 10th Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The PSEB 10th examination was conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm at various exam centres across the state. A total of three lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state. It must be noted that all the papers for Class 10th exams were of three hours except for a few papers such as computer science, physical education and sports and NSFQ subjects. JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; NTA Declares BArch and BPlanning Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Meanwhile, girls trumped boys in the Maharashtra board's Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examination with 91.25 percent of the total students passing the exam.

