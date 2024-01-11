New Delhi, January 11: To cope with the swarm drone attacks, an Indian Army officer and a jawan have developed an integrated anti-drone system that includes an indigenous jammer integrated with an upgraded Russian-origin Schilka Weapon System. Army Air Defence officer Major Nagaraj SY and his fellow soldier Mohammed Firoze Khan have developed this system for the Army.

"In today's Russia-Ukraine conflict, we have seen that there is a lot of threat to mechanized operations through stealth drones. Worldwide research says that the best way to eliminate swarm drone attacks is a hybrid anti-drone system that has both kinetic and non-kinetic system," Major Nagaraj SY said. Indian Navy Ranks to be Renamed As Per Indian Culture, Announces PM Narendra Modi at Navy Day 2023 Celebrations in Sindhudurg (Watch Video).

"It took us approximately 8-10 months to make it. Its deployment has started in our western sector," he added. The hybrid anti-drone system includes an indigenous jammer integrated with an upgraded Russian-origin Schilka Weapon System. The system can be used effectively against swarm drone attacks.

The Schilka Weapon System can track any incoming drone from a far distance, which can be taken out using both kinetic and non-kinetic system. Meanwhile, the Indian Army will observe 2024 as "Year of Technology Absorption." "The Indian Army shall be observing the year 2024 as the Year of Technology Absorption. This theme underscores our commitment to leverage technology as a catalyst for transformative change, as well as to utilise in-house expertise to innovate solutions to our operational and logistic requirements and give shape to these projects in collaboration with the domestic defence industry." Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), posted on X. Indian Navy Mobilises INS Chennai as Pirates Hijack MV Lila Norfolk Near Somalia With 15 Indians Onboard.

The Indian Army has started mission to enhance its cyberspace capability.

"The Indian Army personnel are being trained to leverage technology and exploit the cyber domain effectively through institutionalised, procedural and technological measures. Project SAMBHAV is an end-to-end, secure, network-agnostic mobile ecosystem to provide secure communication with instant connectivity on the move. Operating on state-of-the-art contemporary 5G technology, it represents a significant leap forward in India's defence capability," ADGPI, Indian Army posted on X.

