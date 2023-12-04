While addressing the 'Navy Day 2023 celebration event on Monday, December 4, PM Narendra Modi announced that the rands in the Indian Navy would be renamed according to the Indian culture. “We are also working on increasing women power in our defence forces. I want to congratulate the Navy for appointing the country's first woman commanding officer on a naval ship”, he further said. Indian Navy Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Witness Navy's Operational Demonstration at Maharashtra's Sindhudurg Today, Warships, Submarines and Maritime Surveillance Planes to Participate (Watch Video).

Indian Navy Ranks to be Renamed As Per Indian Culture

#WATCH | Sindhudurg, Maharashtra: At the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations, PM Modi says, "With pride in our heritage, I am proud to announce that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed according to the Indian culture. We are also working on increasing women power in our… pic.twitter.com/pIr3hWlut4 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)