Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): The grandeur of the Durand Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony and inaugural match at the SAI STC Stadium in Kokrajhar witnessed a unique blend of sport and service as the Army Recruiting Office, Narangi conducted a focused outreach initiative aimed at informing and inspiring the youth about career opportunities in the Indian Army, according to statement from PRO Defence Guwahati.

As per the statement, held in front of a spirited audience and amidst the fanfare of one of India's most iconic football tournaments, the outreach program was designed to engage young spectators with comprehensive insights into the Army's recruitment process.

Representatives from the recruiting office were on hand to provide detailed information about various entry schemes, including Agniveer, NDA, TES, and CDS entries, as well as the eligibility criteria and benefits of a military career.

Interactive displays and a dedicated Information Centre were set up at the venue, drawing enthusiastic participation from students, aspiring candidates, and local youth. The setup enabled face-to-face interaction with Army representatives, helping to demystify the selection process and present a clear picture of life in uniform, according to the release.

Army officials emphasised the importance of such platforms in reaching out to the next generation of leaders. This initiative is not just about recruitment; it's about nation-building, encouraging our youth to serve with pride, discipline, and a deep sense of purpose, as stated in the official announcement.

The Indian Army's presence at the Durand Cup added a new dimension to the tournament, reinforcing themes of patriotism, tradition, and opportunity. As the match kicked off on the field, the message off the field was equally clear: a career in the Army is not just a job, but a calling. (ANI)

