Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is spending his days "sleeping and using drugs", a Farsi-language X, formerly Twitter, account with alleged ties to Israel's intelligence agency Mossad has claimed. The allegations, made in a series of provocative posts, have triggered heated debate online, drawing over 190,000 views.

The account, @MossadSpokesman, was launched in June and is verified on X with a premium subscription. While Israel has not officially confirmed its connection to Mossad, the account is widely viewed as an unofficial channel targeting Farsi-speaking audiences with anti-regime messaging. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Makes First Public Appearance Since Iran-Israel War (See Pics and Video).

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is ‘Sleeping, Using Drugs’, Mossad-Linked Account Claims

“How can a leader lead when he sleeps half the day and the other half is a wreck from drug use?” the account posted in Farsi on Friday, July 25. Though Khamenei’s name wasn’t directly mentioned, the post was widely interpreted as referencing the 86-year-old Iranian leader. The message also referenced ongoing infrastructure challenges in Iran, ending with the line: “Water, electricity, life!”

'Half Day Sleeping, Other Half High'

چگونه یک رهبر می‌تواند رهبری کند وقتی نصف روز می خوابد و نصف دیگر روز از مصرف مواد نعشه است؟ آب، برق، زندگی! — Mossad Farsi (@MossadSpokesman) July 25, 2025

A follow-up post claimed, "Not every explosion, fire, or destruction is our doing. This failed and corrupt regime, through years of negligence and poor prioritization, causes more damage and harm on its own. Water, electricity, life!" Reza Shah Urges Ali Khamenei To ‘Step Down’ After US Attacks, Calls for Regime Change in Iran (Watch Video).

'Failed and Corrupt Regime Causes More Damage and Harm'

هر انفجار، آتش سوزی وخرابی کار ما نیست. این رژیم شکست‌خورده و فاسد، با سال‌ها بی توجهی واولویت بندی های ضعیف، خودش خسارت و آسیب های بیشتری را وارد می‌کند. آب، برق، زندگی! — Mossad Farsi (@MossadSpokesman) July 25, 2025

The allegations come amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, both engaged in digital warfare and intelligence battles across the Middle East. Over the past month, the account has posted repeatedly about Khamenei’s health, corruption in Iran’s leadership, and the country’s deteriorating public services, including water shortages and electricity blackouts.

Khamenei Accused of Drug Use in Past As Well

This is not the first time such accusations have surfaced. In 2022, Iranian academic Nour Mohamed Omara, speaking on a Muslim Brotherhood-linked TV channel in Turkey, claimed Khamenei “uses drugs,” according to a Fox News report. Khamenei has consistently condemned drug use as “un-Islamic,” with Iran imposing severe penalties, including the death sentence, for drug-related crimes.

The bio of the Mossad Farsi account also warns Iranian users to remain cautious: “To everyone contacting us through private messages, for your own security, please ensure you are using a VPN.”

