Srinagar, November 16: A terrorist infiltration bid was thwarted along the Line of Control in Uri Sector on November 15. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully executed a joint operation named 'Operation Kali'. This was the second bid to infiltrate in the same region. "This joint operation was launched in the early hours of November 15, on specific intelligence from own sources and SB, Srinagar, with respect to the likelihood of infiltration of terrorists across Line of Control in Uri sector. Based on the intelligence own counter-intelligence and surveillance grids in this area were strengthened and ambush were deployed," the Army said in a press release.

The weather during the operation was inclement and the area of this operation was treacherous in terms of terrain. "At around 8:30 am, suspicious movement of terrorists was spotted and continuously tracked by own surveillance grid and at 8:50 am, the infiltrating terrorists were observed crossing Line of Control and were engaged by own teams with heavy volume of fire. The terrorists retaliated to own fire and in the ensuing gunfight during the initial contact, one of the terrorists was neutralized," the press release stated. Uri Encounter: Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir Recover Arms and Ammunitions Cache After Neutralising Two Terrorists (Watch Video)

According to the Army, during the search of the area, contact was established with the second terrorist, who was hiding in the area and he was subsequently neutralized. "Post culmination of the physical search of the area, this operation has resulted in neutralization of two terrorists, whose mortal remains have been recovered. However, there may be more terrorist casualties who could be on the other side of the line of control. We did not cross the line of control," the Army stated. The other recoveries included war-like stores encompassing two AK series rifles, two pistols, 4 Chinese hand grenades, ammunition along with medicines, eatables, RS 2630 PKR and Pakistan National identity Card.

Op Kali is a testimony of the synergy between the security and the intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir and is also a mark of professionalism, courage, selfless service and valor of soldiers, the Army said. The salient aspect of this operation is the neutralization of Bashir Ahmed Malik, one of the two terrorists killed. He was an important cog in the Pakistan-enabled cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army said that he was an important terrorist launch commander for terror tanzeems from Leepa in the North to the areas in Pakistan-occupied J&K opp Rajouri in the South. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed in Uri As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along Line of Control

Army Thwarts Second Infiltration Bid

#WATCH | Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir: Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from two terrorists killed during an infiltration attempt at Uri. pic.twitter.com/UKUFl0dKRJ — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

"He has enabled infiltration of countless terrorists across the line of control, which has resulted in the loss of lives of many Indian citizens, both in and out of the uniform. His neutralization is a major blow dealt by us to the terror infrastructure across the line of control and its sympathizers and supporters. The repeated infiltration attempts through the same area in the Uri sector display the desperation of our adversary to push more terrorists into the Kashmir valley to spoil the prevailing peace and tranquility," the Army further said.

The Army said that they have a robust line of control security grid and on a high vigil. "The Indian Army is well prepared to defeat any such infiltration attempts and we will not let the enemy succeed with his devious designs," the press release added.

