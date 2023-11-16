In a significant counter-terrorism operation, security forces in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir thwarted an infiltration attempt at Uri, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists on Wednesday, November 15. Reportedly, a substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists, underscoring the gravity of the infiltration bid. Uri Encounter Update: Two Terrorists Neutralised by Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Arms and Ammunition Seized.

Weapons Recovered

#WATCH | Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir: Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from two terrorists killed during an infiltration attempt at Uri. pic.twitter.com/UKUFl0dKRJ — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

